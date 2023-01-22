The Ellsworth Eagles cheer team won the Big East Cheering Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday with a score of 80.90.

Eight schools participated in the competition; Ellsworth, John Bapst, Hermon, Old Town, Orono, Bucksport, Houlton and Foxcroft Academy, along with Mattanawcook Academy and Central who were competing as exhibition teams.

Here are the results:

1 Ellsworth – 80.90

2 John Bapst – 65.15

3 Bucksport – 59.00

4 Hermon – 58.75

5 Orono – 55.40

6 Old Town – 48.90

7 Houlton – 42.70

8 Foxcroft Academy – 34.00

The PVC Cheering Championships will be held on Saturday, January 28. Class B will be held at Hermon High School at 11:00 am and classes C and D will be held at Stearns High School at 3:00 pm.

Orono performs their routine at the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Houlton performs their routine at the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

John Bapst cheerleaders perform a tumbling pass during their routine at the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday. The Crusaders took second place in the competition with a score of 65.15, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ellsworth performs their routine at the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

John Bapst cheerleaders stunt during their routine at the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Orono coach Gage Duren cheers on his team during their performance at the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Hermon performs their routine at the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

An Orono flyer pulls a heel stretch in their routine during the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ellsworth fans go wild as the cheerleaders perform a winning routine during the Big East Cheerleading Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday. Ellsworth won first place, January 21, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BD