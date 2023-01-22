The Ellsworth Eagles cheer team won the Big East Cheering Championship at Ellsworth High School on Saturday with a score of 80.90.
Eight schools participated in the competition; Ellsworth, John Bapst, Hermon, Old Town, Orono, Bucksport, Houlton and Foxcroft Academy, along with Mattanawcook Academy and Central who were competing as exhibition teams.
Here are the results:
1 Ellsworth – 80.90
2 John Bapst – 65.15
3 Bucksport – 59.00
4 Hermon – 58.75
5 Orono – 55.40
6 Old Town – 48.90
7 Houlton – 42.70
8 Foxcroft Academy – 34.00
The PVC Cheering Championships will be held on Saturday, January 28. Class B will be held at Hermon High School at 11:00 am and classes C and D will be held at Stearns High School at 3:00 pm.