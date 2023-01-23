Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter for the Pine Tree State? The residents at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation are eager to find out with help from the Center’s own weather prognosticating groundhog-Kennebec Kenny.

Groundhog Day is Thursday, Feb. 2, and Kenny is preparing to emerge from hibernation out of his burrow at 10:15 a.m., the rough midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. His burrow is conveniently located in the Center’s courtyard at 188 Eastern Avenue in Augusta.



Visitors are welcome to join residents at Augusta Rehab’s Groundhog Day Celebration immediately following his prediction for brunch treats and coffee.



For more information, please contact Keith Smith, director of activities, by email at kesmith@nathealthcare.com or call 207-623-6849