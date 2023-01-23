Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I would like to respond to the recent article about University of Maine at Augusta presidential candidate Michael Laliberte by putting forth my name as his replacement.

I am eminently qualified because I hold a master’s level degree in doing nothing and I have over 15 years experience in doing nothing as my current employer can attest.

Since I have such expertise in doing nothing for large sums of money, I will demonstrate my exceptional skills by not providing my resume or cover letter other than this brief note, which I will assume is sufficient.

Please begin depositing my salary immediately to my account which I will not be providing either.

I look forward to a long distinguished career with UMA. Please don’t bother to hold a press conference announcing my appointment, I will not be attending.

Kevin Gardner

Corinth