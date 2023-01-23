A potent winter storm will continue to bombard Maine throughout Monday with heavy snow and gusty winds.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until the evening for the coastal plain. Up to 10 inches or more of snow are expected for many parts of the state, while a wintry mix is on tap for the coast.

The best chance for mixing with rain, freezing rain, or sleet will be during the morning hours. Heading into Monday afternoon, colder air descending on the state could cause a change over to heavy snow into the evening.

Snow will wrap up Monday evening, likely between 6 and 10 p.m., for most of Maine.

Some parts of Maine will see 10 or more inches of snow by the end of the day Monday. Credit: CBS 13

Winds will be gusty at times Monday, peaking around 35 mph on the coast. Some outages are possible due to the heavy, wet snow.

Tuesday will bring a brief respite from the poor weather, with mostly cloudy skies and highs above freezing, before yet another winter storm moves in Wednesday.

Wednesday will start out sunny and cold, in the single digits and low teens.

Another round of heavy snow will likely hit much of the state after sunset Wednesday. That may change to rain or a wintry mix by Thursday morning, though snow appears to be more likely.

That is expected to wrap up by Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates as we head through this week.

Friday will see calmer weather return, with mostly sunny skies. Some light snow could be on tap for the weekend, but nothing major is currently looming.