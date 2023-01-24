Event to be held at Bricks Coworking and Innovation Space in Downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE — Dirigo Labs will host a cohort kickoff event on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bricks Coworking and Innovation Space, located in downtown Waterville’s Hathaway Creative Center. The event showcase for the second cohort will feature eleven members and one R&D fellow who will introduce their startups through a one-minute “pitch” highlighting their respective products or companies.

“At Dirigo Labs, we believe deeply in the importance of supporting startups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses that drive economic growth. We look forward to working with these new companies as we continue to accelerate the growth of businesses throughout Maine,” said Dirigo Labs Program Manager Emalee Couture. “Dirigo Labs offers unique opportunities for collaboration, community building, and research and development, and we look forward to the fresh perspectives and innovative thinking our second group will contribute to our community.”

The event will begin with an introduction from inaugural cohort member and co-founder of Waterville-based biotech company GenoTyping Center for America, Michael Greene. The second launch is open to the public, with a range of companies featuring industries within manufacturing, outdoor recreation, energy, healthcare, education, and technology. Join us for an evening of networking, inspiration, and the opportunity to discover the next big innovation in Maine’s startup and entrepreneurial landscape.

The Dirigo Labs 2023 cohort companies are:

Against the Grain is a closed-loop composting and analytics company that repurposes waste products from breweries, distilleries, and cideries, for animal feed.

Black Travel Maine is an experiential travel and tour service curating group trips for Black visitors to Maine using its proprietary booking platform.

Croft manufactures compact, prefabricated buildings using 100% bio-based materials that capture up to 60X more carbon than it takes to produce them.

FarmDrop is an online network of farmer’s markets providing access to quality local food with convenient community pickup and delivery.

Gel Hydration Technologies provides hydration solutions for working, service, and companion dogs to improve performance and quality of life, one animal at a time.

Home Grown Fuels is developing renewable energy facilities for Biochar, Graphene, Renewable Diesel, and Wood Vinegar for a cleaner energy future.

I-Tell Alert is a medical device company developing a smart sensor for walkers to achieve better outcomes for seniors.

Move Free is a premiere New England running and outdoor brand with a social impact mission.

ReMo is a web-based platform that helps students engage with books they love and allows educators to focus on instilling a life-long love of reading.

Real-Time Reality (R&D Fellow) is developing world-class custom VR experiences for enterprise and government clients to provide soft-skill training for a variety of industries.

SledTRX is a statewide, interactive snowmobile map application enabling riders to explore new areas, plan trips, and find destination points along the way.

Tardigrade Industries is a protective products company building near helmet-level fragmentation protection eyewear for military and police personnel.