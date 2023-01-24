Northern Light Cancer Care at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer is pleased to open access to all new patient referrals for medical oncology. The team has been working diligently to ensure patients with a new cancer diagnosis can receive the care they expect and deserve close to home.

To support this access, several medical oncologists recently joined the team to support care in the coming months and three new oncologists will join in the summer. In addition, a new nurse navigation program will launch to help expand resources while streamlining patient care planning and follow through.

“Our community has put their trust in us to care for patients with cancer for decades,” says Rand J. O’Leary, FACHE, senior vice president, Northern Light Health and president, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “We appreciate your patience over the past few months as we worked to expand access to continue to meet our mission of caring for our community.”

Referring providers and patients may reach out to Northern Light Cancer Care by calling 207-973-7807.