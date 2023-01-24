This story will be updated.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday turned down an appeal to reconsider an earlier ruling by the state’s electricity regulator that certain smart meter alternatives are safe.

The Maine Coalition to Stop Smart Meters filed the appeal with the state’s highest court, saying the Maine Public Utility Commission’s 2014 finding that solid-state alternatives to the smart meters are safe is not supported by substantial evidence.

The court ruled in favor of the commission’s findings in 2016, but the coalition filed an appeal to reconsider. The decision could end a public dispute over alleged but mostly unsupported health risks that might be associated with the meters.

Central Maine Power began installing the smart meters in 2009. They differ from traditional meters by transmitting information wirelessly back to CMP.

CMP had asked the commission for approval to install solid-state meters instead of analog meters for customers who wanted to opt out of smart meters. The solid-state meters are smart meters with the transmitting function disabled.

The court ruled agreed with the commission that the meters are safe.

“Contrary to the Coalition’s assertions, there was competent evidence in the record to support the Commission’s finding that solid-state meters are safe,” the court wrote in its ruling.