A Mainer is among those charged with domestic terrorism following violent protests in Atlanta, Georgia.

Demonstrators set a police car on fire and smashed windows on Saturday.

All but one of those charged are from out of state, including Francis Carroll from Kennebunkport, according to police.

This happened at the site of a proposed police training facility. Demonstrators have spent months protesting the project.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or an attorney to tell you that breaking windows and setting fires, that’s not protesting, that’s terrorism. They will be charged accordingly,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

There was a deadly attack at a separate demonstration held last Wednesday. One protester died and someone shot at a Georgia trooper.

As for Carroll, he faces four felony charges and other misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in Saturday’s protest.