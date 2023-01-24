Tired of snow yet? Well, don’t put away your shovel because our third winter storm in six days is on its way.

This next storm is expected to begin between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy snow falling during the evening.

Close to 10 inches of snow are possible for inland Maine, while the foothills and mountains could see a foot or more. Meanwhile, up to 6 inches are forecast for Greater Portland and even less for coastal York County.

Another storm will bring up to a foot or more of snow across inland Maine, building upon snow left from two other storms in recent days. Credit: CBS 13

That snow will eventually change to a wintry mix or freezing rain around 11 p.m. near the coast and gradually make its way inland Thursday morning.

That could result in ice accumulation of trees and powerlines, making early morning power outages a possibility, especially with breezy winds factored in.

By Thursday afternoon, the precipitation will have moved on, ushering in calmer weather for the remainder of the day, which will see temperatures in the 30s.

Friday will be sunnier, but temperatures will fall into the 20s. The rollercoaster will continue into the weekend, when temperatures climb back above freezing.

Light snow is possible on Sunday and Monday, but it should pale in comparison with this week’s storms. Stay tuned for updates later this week.

In the meantime, Tuesday will be calm, with temperatures above freezing and some sunshine peeking out from the clouds in more southerly regions. That will make for great conditions for melting snow on the roads and sidewalks.