Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow showers up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Janet Mills wants a bipartisan budget, but she isn’t promising one
Democrats alone could pass a budget by the end of March, as they did in 2021.
Bangor dairy company made more than 1M pounds of cheese last year
Pineland Farms Dairy Co. has quietly become the largest cheese producer in Maine.
UMA teacher leaves job to represent people who can’t afford lawyers
Maine has 30 percent fewer lawyers representing poor defendants than it did a year ago.
How a Maine blacksmith ended up creating the iconic gates at Stephen King’s house
Stephen King’s home has become a tourist attraction, but few people know about the Mainer who designed and built the gate.
Bangor drag queen troupe schedules 1st show in Dover-Foxcroft
Delicious Drag Divas is coming to the Center Theatre on April 15.
Aroostook County perseveres and grows its restaurant options
The County’s latest offerings include Ferris BBQ and Rodney’s at 436 Main in Presque Isle and Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Fort Kent.
Community rallies to help Maine musician who lost $300K collection in fire
Five days before Christmas, Brice Sinclair and his family lost everything in a fire, including a massive music collection, instruments and relics.
Wayward seal defies Cape Elizabeth police to explore sleepy town
Cape Elizabeth police ventured into the storm three times to nudge the disobedient seal back toward the ocean.
Group hopes new video will help finally get Portland Harbor dredged
Public and private stakeholders hope the short film will help them secure millions of federal dollars for a long-sought Portland Harbor dredging project.
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
It is not clear whether any of the 150 remaining jobs in Brunswick are at risk.
Maine snowmobile event makes major change due to egg shortage
Traditionally, celebrity riders have solicited pledges for which they placed raw eggs inside their snowmobile suits for the ride.
Ice Fishing Derby set to go despite thinner than usual ice
Derby organizers say there will be enough ice for the popular fishing event, which draws anglers from across New England.
I found the best Nordic skiing in Maine this winter
The Rangeley Lakes Trails Center may have the best Nordic skiing you’ll find this side of the Rockies this winter.
In other Maine news …
Pantera, Hank Williams Jr., Nickelback will play the Bangor waterfront this year
Former Abbe Museum director dies at age 50
A Maine native could get his 3rd Oscar nomination for latest ‘Avatar’ film
Feds deny emergency request to slow ships to save right whales
Cami Shields of Southern Aroostook scores 1,000th basketball point