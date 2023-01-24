Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow showers up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Democrats alone could pass a budget by the end of March, as they did in 2021.

Pineland Farms Dairy Co. has quietly become the largest cheese producer in Maine.

Maine has 30 percent fewer lawyers representing poor defendants than it did a year ago.

Stephen King’s home has become a tourist attraction, but few people know about the Mainer who designed and built the gate.

Delicious Drag Divas is coming to the Center Theatre on April 15.

The County’s latest offerings include Ferris BBQ and Rodney’s at 436 Main in Presque Isle and Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Fort Kent.

Five days before Christmas, Brice Sinclair and his family lost everything in a fire, including a massive music collection, instruments and relics.

Cape Elizabeth police ventured into the storm three times to nudge the disobedient seal back toward the ocean.

Public and private stakeholders hope the short film will help them secure millions of federal dollars for a long-sought Portland Harbor dredging project.

It is not clear whether any of the 150 remaining jobs in Brunswick are at risk.

Traditionally, celebrity riders have solicited pledges for which they placed raw eggs inside their snowmobile suits for the ride.

Derby organizers say there will be enough ice for the popular fishing event, which draws anglers from across New England.

The Rangeley Lakes Trails Center may have the best Nordic skiing you’ll find this side of the Rockies this winter.

In other Maine news …

Pantera, Hank Williams Jr., Nickelback will play the Bangor waterfront this year

Former Abbe Museum director dies at age 50

A Maine native could get his 3rd Oscar nomination for latest ‘Avatar’ film

Feds deny emergency request to slow ships to save right whales

Cami Shields of Southern Aroostook scores 1,000th basketball point

John Bapst icemen shoot out Presque Isle in overtime