A Gorham High School graduate could get his third Academy Award nomination for his work on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ the Portland Press Herald reports.

Eric Saindon served as visual effects supervisor on James Cameron’s $350 million sequel to his 2009 film. Saindon previously worked on effects for Peter Jackson’s ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, for which he was nominated as visual effects supervisor in 2013 and 2014, but did not win either time.

The Academy Awards nominations are expected to be announced Tuesday, and “Avatar” is likely to earn nominations for effects, the Press Herald reports.

Saindon, 53, who lives in New Zealand with his family, has worked in the effects industry for more than two decades and told the Press Herald the technology has come a long way.

“The muscles, the tendons, everything you see on the characters is much more real now,” Saindon told the Press Herald. “We use CG [computer generation] to fill in what the character looks like but it’s so much more based on real actors now.”

The film relies heavily on computer-generated effects to create otherworldly characters and landscapes, but Saindon told the Press Herald, “if you watch the movie and don’t think about the visual effects, then we’ve done a good job.”