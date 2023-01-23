Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant.

Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director of economic and community development. She recently learned from the landlord that the company won’t renew its lease. Company spokespeople did not immediately return requests for comment.

“The workers have been working remotely for some time now,” she said. “I have known for some time that they have had quite a few less employees.”

When it moved into Maine in 2016, the Boston-based company said it planned to eventually hire 1,000 employees. The company got up to about 600 in Bangor and Brunswick before it started losing employees as the market for its goods softened in recent years.

It is not clear whether any of those 150 remaining jobs in Brunswick are at risk, nor how many of the workers actually live in Brunswick, Costello said.

The news follows Wayfair’s Friday announcement that it would cut 1,750 people from its global workforce, or about 10 percent, but it did not specify how Maine operations would be affected. As of Monday, the company has not filed a WARN notice of potential layoffs in Maine.

“We aren’t sharing specific details per location, but the vast majority are part of the corporate team in North America and Europe,” said Susan Frechette, a Wayfair spokesperson.

In a memo to employees Friday, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah said that in North America, “all employees will receive an email shortly that will let you know if your role is impacted.”

Shah said severance will be based on each worker’s circumstances. As an example, he said in the U.S., employees will receive a minimum of 10 weeks pay from Friday and have continued benefit coverage and vesting of existing equity through March 2023.

Wayfair has been reducing its Maine footprint since February 2020, when it laid off 55 people from its contact center in Brunswick and one from its contact center in Bangor. In 2021, Wayfair made a similar move out of the Bangor building that had hosted its customer service center for five years, saying its employees had been working from their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

The belt-tightening comes amid pressures in the retail industry. Sears announced in December that the last two Hometown Stores in Maine would close. A recent Deloitte industry outlook said that a slowing economy will dampen retail because inflation has decreased consumer buying power.

This is the second set of layoffs in five months for the publicly traded Wayfair. The last layoffs last August involved 870 jobs globally as the retailer tried to cut back operating expenses and realign its investments.

The August layoffs were part of a total of more than $1.4 billion in planned annualized cost reductions. The company said it expects to return to break even in early 2023 because of the reductions.