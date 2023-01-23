PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — It was a back-and-forth battle on the ice at the Presque Isle Forum on Saturday with John Bapst besting Presque Isle 5 to 4 in overtime.

The Crusaders came out strong against Presque Isle’s Wildcats with three goals in the first period by Caleb Robbins, followed by teammates Carter Walls and Curtis Brown.

When the buzzer sounded for the second period, Presque Isle fought back hard with Issac Staples netting a goal, assisted by Garett LeTourneau and Ethan Carlisle at 4:18. That put the Cats on the board.

John Bapst quickly responded with a goal by Aiden Dunn, assisted by Lucas Gagnon, while down a player off a penalty. Presque Isle rebounded with a goal by Carlisle with an assist by Hiawatha Paul as the second period closed out, with the score 2-to-4.

At the start of the third period, Presque Isle hit the ice fast and hard with LeTourneau scoring a goal to chip away at John Bapst’s lead. With the clock winding down, Carlisle found another opportunity to score to tie the match, sending the game into overtime.

However, around three minutes into overtime John Bapst’s Lucas Gagnon found a pathway into Presque Isle’s goal to close the game out in a disappointing loss for the home team.

The Wildcats will play two make-up matches due to winter storms, Presque Isle High School Athletic Director Mark White said. The first will be in February against Cony, and the second against John Bapst as Presque Isle will certainly be looking forward to a rematch.