FORT KENT, Maine — Cami Shields not only led the Southern Aroostook Warriors to victory Saturday, but accomplished a coveted record of her own.

Shields, the daughter of Jordan and Olivia Shields, netted a game high 19 points against Fort Kent and achieved something most high school basketball players only dream about when she scored her 1,000th career point.

For Shields, who is only the 23rd player in Southern Aroostook Community School’s history to join the 1,000-point club, it’s a family endeavor. Her uncle Ricki Shields achieved the feat in 1992. Her father, Jordan Shields, followed in 2001, and uncle Corey Shields in 2003.

Earlier this month, Southern Aroostook’s Hunter Burpee earned the scoring mark in a game against Central Aroostook High School of Mars Hill.

People around Shields kept mum on exactly how many points she needed to reach the milestone during the game in Fort Kent.

“Everyone kept it a secret, because they wanted me to go and play and not think about it,” Shields said.

She needed 14 points for the record, which she achieved when she sank a three-pointer with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

“I had a pretty good idea when the crowd went wild and my best friend and sister came over to hug me,” Shields said.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that Shields is still a high school junior, having started her basketball career while still in eighth grade.

Southern Aroostook Coach Cliff Urquhart said Shields has always been a smart player.

“She’s a hustler, always in the right spot,” he said. “She’s pretty special.”

Urquhart was happy that Shields was also able to score her 1,000th point during a game in which her team also won, he said.

After the game, Shields was still excited.

“I worked hard for this. It’s a big accomplishment,” Shields said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

