Waterfront Concerts has announced four new concerts for the 2023 season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, including a stop on the reunion tour for one of the most popular metal bands of all time.

Heavy metal band Pantera will reform 20 years after it broke up in 2003, and stop in Bangor on Thursday, Sept. 7, with special guest Lamb of God, on its first world tour since 2000.

The tour will feature longtime singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, as well as guitar legend Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante replacing founding members guitarist Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott and drummer Vinnie Paul, who died in 2004 and 2018, respectively. Tickets for the tour go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Jan. 27.

Waterfront Concerts announced Monday that Nickelback, the divisive but highly popular rock band, will perform on Thursday, Aug. 24, with openers Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

Nickelback has performed at the Maine Savings Amphitheater one other time, in 2017. A 2015 concert was canceled due to illness, and a 2020 concert was scratched as part of the full cancellation of the summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the August concert go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday.

Also set for this summer is a concert from country singer Hank Williams Jr., who will embark on a summer tour in support of his 2022 album, “Rich White Honky Blues.” Joining Williams in Bangor is Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show. The concert is set for Friday, Aug. 25, and tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster last week.

A performance from Kidz Bop, the children’s music group that re-records pop hits, removing “adult” references in the songs in order to make them family-friendly was announced last week. Kidz Bop will visit Bangor on its summer tour on Saturday, July 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27.

Waterfront Concerts previously announced a concert by country star Kane Brown, set for Thursday, June 22. More announcements for the Maine Savings Amphitheater will be coming in the next few weeks.