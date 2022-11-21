One of the most popular country artists of the past few years will be Waterfront Concerts’ first entertainer for the 2023 season at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

Kane Brown, a multi-platinum singer and boundary-breaking country star, will perform in Bangor on Thursday, June 22, with opening acts Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Since his breakthrough in 2016 with the single “Used To Love You Sober,” Brown has released two albums and three EPs, and garnered more than 12 billion streams of his songs. Outside of the country world, he has collaborated with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Khalid and Marshmello.

Brown was the first Black solo artist to receive an Academy of Country Music award for Video of the Year for his song “Worldwide Beautiful,” and is among a handful of Black country artists to reach the top of the country charts, alongside Charley Pride and Darius Rucker.

More concerts for the 2023 season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater will be announced in the coming weeks.