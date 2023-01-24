Reaching the 1,000-point plateau in basketball is becoming old hat in the Allen family.

Central High School of Corinth junior guard Izzy Allen reached the 1,000-point mark last Thursday in a 62-47 win over Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln.

Allen — who has verbally committed to play at the University of Maine — is the fourth member of her family to do so at the college or high school level, which is regarded as a noteworthy milestone in basketball careers.

Allen poured in 34 points against the Lynx, giving her 1010 for her career. She followed that up with 35 points in a 53-39 victory over Foxcroft Academy, giving her 1,045.

Her mother, Sue Ann Allen, scored 1,036 points at Husson University in Bangor after starring at Central High, even though she didn’t reach the 1,000-point mark in high school.

Sue Ann Allen is in the Husson Sports Hall of Fame.

Izzy Allen’s older sister, Sydney, and brother, Simon, were also 1,000-point scorers at Central.

“I couldn’t have done it without my family. Knowing that they have done it as well is an awesome feeling,” Allen said.

“It has always been a dream of mine and they helped me reach that goal, for sure. I look up to my mom, my brother and my sister. It was a big night for me.”

Central High girls coach Jamie Russell said one aspect of her accomplishment that stands out is the fact Allen played in only 13 games her freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams played in a pod against schools in their own area that year and there wasn’t a postseason tournament.

“That makes it even more impressive,” Russell said.

Adding to her feat is that she got to share it with her younger sister, Mary Allen, who is a freshman starter on the team.

Russell said with the exception of last Thursday’s Mattanawcook win when she scored six points, Mary Allen has scored in double figures in every other game.

“Mary has taken a lot of pressure off Izzy,” said Russell, who added that teams haven’t been able to double and triple-team Izzy as much as they could the previous two seasons because of Mary’s production.

“Mary has been the biggest help this year,” said Izzy Allen. “Not just on the court, but off the court as well. She is so supportive. She is always there for me. She is going to be the next one to score [1,000] points.”

Izzy Allen is having an outstanding season for the 9-2 Red Devils.

The 5-foot-10 Allen is averaging 26 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.5 steals. She has hit 35 3-pointers.

“And she has picked it up on defense,” Russell said. “She is playing with more intensity and has been a lot more accountable.”

Allen knows she is going to have to be a good defender at UMaine — where her father, John, is a professor in the electrical engineering technology department — because head coach Amy Vachon and her assistants place a big emphasis on team defense.

“I know Maine’s defense and offense require high-level intensity so I need to become more intense, not just offensively and not just scoring a lot of points but getting assists, steals, rebounds and all the little things that Amy Vachon and all the other coaches at Maine are going to expect from me,” Allen said.

Even though her UMaine career is more than a year and a half away, Allen said she is very excited about the opportunity.

“I love the coaches there and the team atmosphere,” she said. “I am pumped.”

She intends to reach out to current Black Bear freshmen Jaycie Christopher from Skowhegan and Sarah Talon from Windham to learn more about what she needs to work on to prepare to play at the collegiate level.

“I know I am going to be working on my defense and shooting, for sure,” she said.

The 16-year-old Allen added that she intends to spend more time working out to prepare her for the rigors of Division I basketball.

But for the immediate future, she wants to do everything she can to help the Red Devils go far in Class C North.

“I’m not worried about points. The bigger goal is to win the state championship,” Allen said. “The season has gone great so far. We have learned a lot.

“We had some hard losses to Dexter (46-40 on Dec. 20) and Lincoln (Mattanawcook Academy 61-59 on Jan. 7) but we definitely played a lot better after those losses,” said Allen, who can score from anywhere and has even played in the post a little. “Our team has improved a lot and is getting better every game.”

Central was scheduled to visit Millinocket for a Tuesday night against Stearns High School.