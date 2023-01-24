Points were at a premium at the Red Barry Gym in Bangor Tuesday night when a pair of 11-0 Class AA North high school girls basketball teams squared off.

Oxford Hills High School from South Paris outscored cold-shooting Bangor 21-8 during a span that overlapped the second and third quarters to build an 11-point lead and survived a late rally to earn a hard-fought 39-34 victory.

Senior guard Sierra Carson, a Bangor Daily News All-Schoolgirl first team selection last year, paced the Vikings with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sophomore forward Ella Pelletier had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

Junior guard Tristen Derenburger, the Class AA North leader in 3-pointers made with an average of four per game, had a pair of threes including an important one at the buzzer in the first half that gave Oxford Hills a 26-18 halftime lead.

Maddy Miller had four points and seven rebounds.

Bangor was led by senior guard and 2021-22 All-BDN second team choice Emmie Streams, who had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Senior forward-center Abbie Quinn added to her AA North-leading rebound total (11.6 rpg) with an impressive 21 rebounds to go with eight points. Quinn missed eight of her 10 free throw attempts.

Taylor Coombs and Azylynn Gifford each had five points for the Rams and Coombs also had four rebounds.

Trailing 15-12 early in the second quarter, the Vikings outscored the Rams 14-3 to close out the half and take a lead they would never relinquish.

Carson hit a baseline jumper and a 3-pointer to make it 17-15 before Pelletier sliced down the lane and scored with a lefthanded finish at the rim.

Gabbie Tibbetts sank a pair of free throws before Quinn sank one.

Another basket inside by Pelletier and the 3-pointer by Derenburger off a Carson pass sandwiched a Streams basket to close out the half.

Bangor, which shot just 2-for-13 from the floor in the second period, continued its shooting woes in the third period as it went 3-for-12 from the floor as Oxford Hills built a 35-25 lead after three periods.

The Vikings, who entered the game averaging 68.5 points per game, managed just one basket in the fourth quarter on a Carson drive off a Pelletier feed and Bangor used 3-pointers by Coombs, Streams and Gifford to pull within three with 38 seconds left.

Tibbetts missed the front end of a one-and-one and Quinn grabbed the rebound with 28.1 seconds left.

But, after an Oxford Hills foul, Miller stole an errant pass and Pelletier sank two free throws with just under a second remaining.

“When you come up to Bangor, you will take any win you can get,” said Oxford Hills coach Nate Pelletier. “We grinded one out. Bangor played great defense. I liked that we had a long bus ride, got off the bus and found a way to win.”

The win follows a 61-50 Saturday home win over defending state AA champ Cheverus of Portland, which had just one loss to Bangor in the season-opener.

“These were two very sweet wins,” Pelletier said.

Carson and Ella Pelletier, Nate’s daughter, said their defensive communication was pivotal in the win.

“It was the best communication we’ve had this season. Everybody was talking out there. We were able to get out on their 3-point shooters,” Pelletier said.

“We didn’t score nearly as much as usual but we communicated, hustled and rebounded,” said Carson, who added that they were able to get help inside to limit Quinn’s offensive production.

Bangor coach Jay Kemble called the game a great battle between two teams that know how to play defense.

“This was one of our strongest games, defensively,” said Streams, who noted that they were guilty of rushing some shots and that hurt them.

Oxford Hills shot 14-for-41 from the floor (34.1 percent) and 4-for-15 beyond the 3-point arc (26.7 percent) compared with Bangor’s 12-for-49 (24.5 percent) and 6-for-21 (28.6), respectively.

Bangor will visit Portland for a 5:30 p.m. game on Friday and then return home to play a make-up game against Brunswick on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Oxford Hills hosts Deering of Portland on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.