Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to announce that Sage Friedman has been named a director and shareholder of the firm as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Friedman has been with Murray Plumb & Murray since 2017 and focuses his practice on business and corporate law and commercial real estate law. He brings a rich entrepreneurial and business background to his legal approach, with more than 15 years of business experience as both an entrepreneur and a consultant prior to joining the firm.

“Sage has continuously demonstrated his strong commitment to the firm and our clients, and we are pleased to elect him as a director and shareholder of the firm,” said Michael Traister, managing director of Murray Plumb & Murray. “His expertise and years of experience working with diverse businesses make him well-positioned to continue providing invaluable support to clients across industries.”

Friedman earned his Juris Doctor summa cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law, and also holds a master of business administration from the Yale School of Management, and a BA in economics from Vassar College. He is a resident of Portland.