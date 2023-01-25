FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations of individual student-athletes, teams, coaches, and administrators for induction into the University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28. The induction ceremony will be held during UMFK’s Homecoming Weekend in September.

The UMFK Athletic Hall of Fame was established to recognize the men and women who have distinguished themselves in the field of athletics by their performance on UMFK athletic teams, through their achievements after graduation from the University, or by their efforts on behalf of UMFK athletics.

Nominations will be accepted in the following categories: athlete, team, coach/administrator, and special inductee.

Any alumni or friend of UMFK may submit a nomination for consideration by a 15-member selection committee, which consists of students, athletes, coaches, faculty, administrators and alumni of the University. Nominees must receive at least 70 percent of the vote of the selection committee to be eligible for induction into the UMFK Athletic Hall of Fame.

A complete list of the eligibility requirements, the selection process for inclusion in the Athletic Hall of Fame, and an online official nomination form located on UMFK website at https://athletics.umfk.edu/hof/.

Nomination forms may be obtained on the UMFK campus at the Athletics Department (Sports Center).

For more information, please contact Tara Kelly at 207-834-7574.