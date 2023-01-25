Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers.

The city said it towed 70 vehicles off city streets. After the tow fee, impound fee and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not to mention you have to pay all outstanding tickets as well.

The city said it “did not have great compliance.” The city is reminding people to move their cars during a parking ban to avoid being towed.

Another storm, our third in six days, is on tap Wednesday night into Thursday morning.