Just when you thought you had shoveled yourself out, the snow drives you back inside.

A winter storm warning has been issued for inland Maine, while the coast has been placed under a winter weather advisory.

The snow will become steady and heavy throughout the evening, with a wintry mix possible along the coast.

This storm could dump a foot or more of snow over the mountains by late Thursday morning, while 5 to 9 inches are expected from Lewiston to Augusta and points north, and 3 to 6 inches for other inland areas closer to the coast.

As much as a foot or more of snow may be coming to parts of Maine as yet another snowstorm moves in Wednesday. Credit: CBS 13

Meanwhile, the coast may see another couple inches of snow before it changes to freezing rain. As warmer air works in from the south, the snow will transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain Wednesday night from south to north.

The wet, heavy snow combined with freezing rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph will likely cause power outages throughout the state.

The storm is expected to wrap up between 6 and 10 a.m. Thursday, with lingering snow showers to the north during the afternoon.

Sunshine will return Friday, but the cold will linger with highs only reaching the low 30s. Those highs will climb higher into the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend.

Some light snow or rain may return to Maine later on Sunday.