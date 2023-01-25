Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low teens to low 30s from north to south, with increasing clouds. Our third storm in six days will begin spitting snow between 3 and 6 p.m. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Bangor crews struggle to clear snow from sidewalks as next storm looms
It took eight hours just to clear two miles of sidewalk near the Bangor Mall after last week’s storm.
Bangor just broke a single-day snowfall record
Bangor received 10.5 inches of snow from the last storm, while some surrounding towns saw more than 18 inches.
Sale of Hampden trash plant delayed again
The Municipal Review Committee was set to sell the controlling interest in the Hampden plant’s operations on Jan. 25.
Brewer police are behind a GOP lawmaker’s attempt to tighten gun laws
Sen. Peter Lyford has proposed two bills that would increase penalties for illegal weapon possession.
House speaker calls on Waldoboro lawmaker indicted for signature fraud to resign
Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore allegedly submitted as many as 30 fraudulent signatures to qualify for a taxpayer-funded campaign program.
Maine’s high court backs finding that smart meters are safe
The decision could end a public dispute over alleged but mostly unsupported health risks from the meters.
New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it
Duck Ledges Island is only inhabitable from May to October because of inhospitable weather.
Presque Isle’s Main Street is getting a makeover
It joins other Maine towns, like Gray and Dover-Foxcroft, seeking to rejuvenate their downtowns.
UMaine aquaculture research site could attract more startups with $3.5M boost
The site on the eastern shore of Taunton Bay in Hancock County is an ideal place to study salmon aquaculture and other fish farm operations.
Wayward Cape Elizabeth seal was likely looking for a safe place to sleep
Coming out of the water on the beach in Fort Williams Park, the gray seal probably went off in search of privacy and safe napping conditions.
Belfast-area schools may allow older students to ask for condoms
The procedure would authorize nurses, social workers and counselors, not teachers, to supply condoms if requested.
Rescheduling Maine high school basketball games shouldn’t be so chaotic
Anything is better than making kids squeeze five games into the final week because the adults didn’t realize it might snow in Maine, BDN Sports contributor Lucas McNelly writes.
Raising your own chickens is not cheaper than buying eggs
Raising your own chickens can be a costly venture, with feed and coop supplies rising in price alongside egg prices.
Can you identify the mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
It appears to be some sort of bird. But you be the judge.
Canning is a delicious way to preserve your game meat
Canning is one of the most viable, cost-effective and efficient ways to extend the shelf life of your venison, moose and even beaver meat, BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
