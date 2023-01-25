Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low teens to low 30s from north to south, with increasing clouds. Our third storm in six days will begin spitting snow between 3 and 6 p.m. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It took eight hours just to clear two miles of sidewalk near the Bangor Mall after last week’s storm.

Bangor received 10.5 inches of snow from the last storm, while some surrounding towns saw more than 18 inches.

The Municipal Review Committee was set to sell the controlling interest in the Hampden plant’s operations on Jan. 25.

Sen. Peter Lyford has proposed two bills that would increase penalties for illegal weapon possession.

Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore allegedly submitted as many as 30 fraudulent signatures to qualify for a taxpayer-funded campaign program.

The decision could end a public dispute over alleged but mostly unsupported health risks from the meters.

Duck Ledges Island is only inhabitable from May to October because of inhospitable weather.

It joins other Maine towns, like Gray and Dover-Foxcroft, seeking to rejuvenate their downtowns.

The site on the eastern shore of Taunton Bay in Hancock County is an ideal place to study salmon aquaculture and other fish farm operations.

Coming out of the water on the beach in Fort Williams Park, the gray seal probably went off in search of privacy and safe napping conditions.

The procedure would authorize nurses, social workers and counselors, not teachers, to supply condoms if requested.

Anything is better than making kids squeeze five games into the final week because the adults didn’t realize it might snow in Maine, BDN Sports contributor Lucas McNelly writes.

Raising your own chickens can be a costly venture, with feed and coop supplies rising in price alongside egg prices.

It appears to be some sort of bird. But you be the judge.

Canning is one of the most viable, cost-effective and efficient ways to extend the shelf life of your venison, moose and even beaver meat, BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

In other Maine news …

Maine Republicans seeking changes to help lower energy prices

New research shows dangers of eating fish laced with PFAS

Dave Matthews Band will play in Bangor this summer

Nonprofit wants to build affordable housing in Greenville

AG’s office settles lawsuit against Windham moving company

Kennebunkport man faces domestic terrorism charge after Atlanta protest

A Gorham high school alum just got his third Oscar nomination for ‘Avatar’ sequel

New Surry’s ‘vibrator play’ is tastefully daring, funny and thought-provoking

Brady Saunders’ huge 2nd half sparks Brewer basketball’s win over Hampden

Orono runner Ruth White wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Central’s Izzy Allen becomes 4th family member to reach 1,000 career basketball points

Oxford Hills girls basketball wins defensive battle against Bangor in game between unbeatens