This article will be updated.

A newly elected state representative from Waldoboro was criminally indicted after Maine’s campaign finance regulator said it found up to 30 fraudulent signatures on forms used to qualify for the taxpayer-funded campaign program.

Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, was indicted on Dec. 15, according to a memo from staff at the Maine Ethics Commission. Matthew Toth of Sanford, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for House District 143, was indicted on Dec. 5.

The indictments were confirmed Tuesday by Danna Hayes, a spokesperson for Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Both had submitted the signatures to qualify for campaign funding under Maine’s Clean Election system. Collamore received more than $14,000 in funds before commission staff in the summer noticed a pattern in signatures on his forms that made them think he signed people’s names. Four so-called contributors confirmed they did not sign for Collamore.

Collamore briefly picked up his phone on Tuesday, told a reporter that the call was breaking up and did not respond to further callbacks. Toth did not respond to a request for comment at his number listed with the ethics commission.