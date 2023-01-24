ORONO — The University of Maine’s online graduate programs in education earn high marks for students who are veterans or active-duty service members, according to U.S. News & World Report.

UMaine is ranked No. 35 in the Best Online Master’s in Education for Veterans category, part of the 2023 Best Online Programs report. The rankings take into account factors like affordability, accessibility and institutional reputation, as well as financial benefits available to students with military backgrounds.

As a public institution, UMaine offers in-state tuition fully covered by the GI Bill to all current and former members of the U.S. armed forces who have been honorably discharged, as well as military dependents using the GI Bill. Once the in-state tuition has been applied to a student’s account, it remains in effect until they complete their academic program, even if their GI Bill benefits have been exhausted, transferred or otherwise expired. UMaine’s Veterans Education and Transition Services office helps veterans access resources and information they need from applying to the university through graduation and beyond.

To make the list of best programs for veterans, schools must be ranked among the top half of online programs overall in their field. UMaine is ranked No. 142 (tie) for Best Online Master’s in Education out of almost 350 schools.

“We take pride in all our graduate programs and are especially thrilled to be named one of the best options for veterans,” says Penny Bishop, dean of the UMaine College of Education and Human Development. “Whether veterans are already teaching or are interested in earning teacher certification, it’s an honor and a privilege to provide a high-quality and accessible educational experience for those who have served or are still serving in our nation’s armed forces.”

The college offers several online programs, including graduate certificates and master’s degrees in areas such as curriculum, assessment and instruction; educational leadership; instructional technology; and special education. The Master of Arts in Teaching is an accelerated teacher licensure program that allows students with a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education to earn initial teacher certification in as little as 15 months. A majority of MAT courses are delivered online, though student teaching and other field experiences are completed in-person.

Faculty members in the college have extensive experience teaching online courses, as well as expertise in areas such as rural education, instructional supervision, educational technology, and teacher identity and professional development.



Graduate students in online programs also have the benefit of working with UMaineOnline’s professional advisers, who offer personalized services to help them stay on track to graduate.

“There’s no ‘one size fits all’ category of student,” says Patricia Libby, associate dean of the UMaine Division of Lifelong Learning. “We work diligently to support our online students with services designed around their needs, and we are committed to ensuring Black Bears everywhere have access to the best possible learning experiences.”

For a full list of University of Maine College of Education and Human Development graduate programs, go to umaine.edu/edhd/graduate.