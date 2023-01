BANGOR — The Casco Bay Tummlers will perform a live Klezmer music concert at Congregation Beth Israel, 144 York Street in Bangor, on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. They will be joined by renowned keyboardist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Jamie Saft.

This concert is free for all those who would like to attend and is sponsored by the JCEA (Jewish Community Endowment Associates).