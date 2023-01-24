Ruth White of Orono High School added another trophy to her shelf on Monday when she earned the Maine Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award.

It’s White’s second time winning the award.

White’s 2022 season was littered with wins. In October, White won the Festival of Champions meet in Belfast with a personal best time of 17:27.15. White went on to win the Class C state championship in 18:02.52, followed by her second New England championship in a row with a time of 17:51.3.

For the first time in her career, White competed in the Champs Northeast Regional championship in New York, New York, where she placed fourth (17:51.8).

Her performance earned her a spot at the Champs National championship in San Diego, California, where the Orono junior finished in 17th (17:55.5).