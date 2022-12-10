Ruth White of Orono High School finished the Champs National Cross Country Championship in 17th with a time of 17:55.5 on Saturday at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

White finished in fourth place at the Champs Northeast Regional Championship in 17:51.

The Orono junior was in 30th place at the one-mile marker of the course, but quickly worked her way up to 20th at the mile-and-a-half marker.

The winner, Karrie Baloga, finished in 16:49.2m, the eighth-fastest time in the history of the course. Runner-up was Ellie Shea (16:55.1) and third was Paityn Noe (17:01.5).