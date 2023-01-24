Perennially popular jam band the Dave Matthews Band will make its third appearance in Bangor, with a summer gig at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The Dave Matthews Band will perform on Friday, June 16, Waterfront Concerts announced Tuesday. Tickets going on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Feb. 17.

The concert will come on the heels of the band’s May 19 release of its 10th studio album, “Walk Around the Moon” — its first album in five years. The first single from the album, “Madman’s Eyes,” was released Tuesday.

The Dave Matthews Band performed on the Bangor Waterfront in 2014 and 2016. Formed in 1991, the band shot to fame with its 1994 album, “Under the Table and Dreaming,” and has sold a combined 38 million albums and 25 million concert tickets over the course of its more than 30-year history. Its current sax player, Jeff Coffin, is a Dexter native.

The concert will join previously announced 2023 shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheater including country singer Kane Brown on June 22, Kidz Bop on July 22, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25, and Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7.

More summer concerts in Bangor are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.