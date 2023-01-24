Maine native Eric Saindon scored his third Academy Award nomination Tuesday for helping produce the computer-generated visuals for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Saindon, a 1988 graduate of Gorham High School, has been working in film effects for more than two decades. He previously earned two Oscar nominations for his work on Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy in 2013 and 2014, but did not win.

James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 film has already surpassed $2 billion in sales worldwide. The film uses computer-generated special effects to create alien landscapes and bring its cast of otherworldly characters to life.

In an interview with The Movie Times, Saindon described the challenges of crafting vivid detail on a massive scale.

“The reality is making each frame of this film, not just photographic, but it just needs to come to life,” Saindon said in the interview. “You have to believe each frame of the film; the water, the characters, the detail.”

Saindon now resides in New Zealand with his family.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 12.