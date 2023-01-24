Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Offshore wind is a desirable green source of power that we surely need to replace fossil fuel. Offshore wind could be on its way to the Gulf of Maine.

But wait. Green is only as green as what it does. Searsport Harbor is being considered as a staging port for assembling these goliath wind generators. There is a logical place in the harbor: Mack Point, a post-industrial site with a loading dock. And there is an alternative place being considered in the same harbor: Sears Island, an unspoiled 900-acre island with forests, vernal pools, moss-carpeted woods and wetlands, butterflies, coyotes and deer, surrounded by a 5-mile shoreline walk and submerged eelgrass beds, which serve as nurseries for most fish and shellfish. To date, more than 220 species of birds have been documented on the island, 47 percent of all bird species recorded in Maine.

To me it makes no sense to even consider Sears Island as a place to develop. The port would require clear cutting at least 45 acres of forest, for starters, and removing a million cubic yards of soil to build a long peninsula out into the bay for a loading dock for huge barges to dock to. Depositing all that soil for a loading dock could destroy the marine nurseries, not to mention lay waste to 45 acres of a, so far, balanced ecosystem and darn nice island!

Migratory birds would no longer recognize the island as wilderness for nesting and raising young. Destroying a luxuriant, peaceful Garden of Eden is the opposite of helping the world reduce harmful carbon dioxide pollution. Those same trees are the faithful beings that remove carbon from the atmosphere and keep it stored away. If we cut down the forest, we are sawing off the limb we cling to.

Mack Point is a much better place for a wind assembly port. It would turn a post-industrial site into a place for helping create green energy. A win-win.

Cloe Chunn

Waldo