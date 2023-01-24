Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

My career was working in the military-industrial complex. In one job, I had access to secret documents. We had to check them in and out of the safe daily. Going out to lunch or the bathroom? We had to check them back in first or, in the case of the bathroom, take them with us. I don’t think there were any spies in Waldoboro, but if there were, they got nothing from us.

Misinformation on your resume was always a firing offense. I’ll admit now that I improved my University of Maine GPA a bit. Reading the ongoing adventures of our elected public servants almost makes me ill. They demand a lot of us, and little of themselves.

Richard Blake

Franklin