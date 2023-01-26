DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester:

Kevin Austin of Bangor, earning honors

Jordan Robichaud of Bucksport, earning honors

Nadija Mamula of Carmel, earning highest honors

Caroline Fernald of Holden, earning high honors

Isabelle Angelo of Etna, earning high honors

Cara Whitmore of Hampden, earning highest honors

Reese Levesque of Hampden, earning high honors

Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, earning high honors

Marian Easton of Dixmont, earning honors