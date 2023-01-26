DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester:
Kevin Austin of Bangor, earning honors
Jordan Robichaud of Bucksport, earning honors
Nadija Mamula of Carmel, earning highest honors
Caroline Fernald of Holden, earning high honors
Isabelle Angelo of Etna, earning high honors
Cara Whitmore of Hampden, earning highest honors
Reese Levesque of Hampden, earning high honors
Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, earning high honors
Marian Easton of Dixmont, earning honors