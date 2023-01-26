A second domed athletic facility collapsed under the weight of wet snow and ice on Thursday.

The Dome, an inflatable indoor sports facility in Topsham, was totally crushed by the weight of the snow, according to the Times Record. It is likely irreparable, officials said in a Facebook post.

Also on Thursday, the Mahaney Dome at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed under the weight of the snow and rain that was dumped over the state on Thursday. It is at least the fourth time that the athletic facility has collapsed since it was installed at the university.

No injuries were reported in either structure collapse.