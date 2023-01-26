This story will be updated.

The Mahaney Dome, an indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono, collapsed Thursday under the weight of water and snow in the middle of the dome.

No one was injured, according to Senior Associate Athletic Director Tyson McHatten.

“Seems to happen every year,” McHatten said. “No one was injured. When it goes down, it’s a slow process.”

The Mahaney Dome is named after UMaine graduate Larry Mahaney who donated the funds to construct the dome, about $1 million, according to the UMaine website.

Football, soccer, baseball, softball and field hockey all use the facility.