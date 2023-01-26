If you’re like me, you’re always eager to talk about deer hunting.

Or maybe you enjoy watching videos made by other avid hunters, who document their pursuit of white-tailed deer, in the hope of learning a few tips to boost your success.

If deer hunting is your passion, and you live in Maine, you’re in for a real treat next month. Joe Osgood Jr. and the folks at FBM Maine Outdoor Journal are preparing to celebrate deer hunting with their Post Rut Film Party.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer, will bring together some of the most prominent YouTube hunting groups from Maine and New England — whose videos have gotten hundreds of thousands of views — for a day full of deer hunting discussion and fun.

The featured guests will include Hal Blood of Big Woods Bucks, Rodney Elmer and Mountain Deer, Izaak Young, Ian McKendry of Beyond the Boundaries, Stagr and, of course, FBM Maine Outdoor Journal.

Osgood joined the fraternity of Maine hunting YouTubers in 2020 after spending time in the woods with some of them, and those connections sparked an idea.

“I thought it’d be a good idea, for the ones around Maine and New England, for everybody to be able to get together and put on some videos just be able to meet with people face to face that are watching their videos all the time,” Osgood said of his fellow YouTube entities.

Thus was born the concept of the FBM Maine Outdoor Journal Post Rut Party, which will give folks the opportunity to pick the brains of the guests about hunting tactics, filming hunts and all things deer.

Big Woods Bucks, Mountain Deer and Young all will be premiering a video from the 2022 season, each of which will be followed by a question and answer session.

Osgood said there also will be plenty of time to mingle leading up to the banquet and a presentation by David Trahan, the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, about the state’s Deer Wintering Area initiative.

Proceeds from the gathering will be split between the Aroostook County White-Tailed Deer Collaborative, a program designed to purchase land for use as deer wintering habitat, and the Maine Deer Hunters Michaela Morgan Memorial Youth Lifetime License Fund.

In partnership with the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, the Michaela Morgan fund raises money to purchase and donate combination lifetime hunting/fishing licenses to youth hunters in Maine.

“Two of our big pillars that we do are conservation and habitat management and then hunter recruitment,” Osgood said of FMB Maine Outdoor Journal YouTube videos. “If you’ve watched my channel, you’ll see we always get the kids involved.”

Raffle prizes also will be up for grabs during the Post Rut Party, including a scoped .300 Winchester magnum rifle, a $100 gift card from Kittery Trading Post and items from the Newport Trading Post. Some of the presenters also will have their own merchandise on hand.

Guests can choose between two admission options. For those who want to attend both the party and the dinner, tickets are $75 for adults and $15 for children under 12. The cost for those who don’t want to stay for the meal is $40 for adults, while children under 12 are admitted free.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the dinner is Feb. 20. Tickets to the video presentations and meet-and-greet will be available at the door using cash or check only.

There also will be snacks and drinks available throughout the afternoon. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the party will run until about 7 p.m.

Despite making his debut as a show organizer, Osgood is excited about providing an opportunity for some of the region’s top YouTube accounts to showcase their efforts promoting deer hunting in front of a live audience.

“It gives a good chance for everybody to get together and have a good time and put some names to faces,” Osgood said.

For more information on the event, contact Osgood at fbmmaineoutdoorjournal@gmail.com