Waldo County Technical Center’s graphic design students honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this January by designing posters that were displayed throughout the city of Belfast.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee has been celebrating MLK Jr Day for 35 years, planning candlelight walks, providing platforms to discuss civil rights, and involving local artists in making posters to honor the day. This year, committee member Meredith Bruskin, reached out to Hillary Steinau, WCTC’s graphic design instructor with the intention of getting more young people involved in honoring Dr. King.

Several students created posters with images of and quotes from Dr. King. They also made flyers used to advertise the event. The posters were printed by JBlack printers. Donations from the community were collected to cover the cost of the printing and the MLK Jr Day event. Any leftover funds were donated to the Belfast Soup Kitchen.

Although the event had to be rescheduled to the Tuesday after MLK Jr Day due to the weather, over 60 people attended and WCTC’s Graphic Design students were thanked publicly for their work.