Little is known about who is signing up to have a share in community solar farms in their area, so the Bangor Daily News would like to hear from you to learn more.

We are surveying Mainers who have enrolled in these community solar programs to better understand who is most likely to opt in and why.

We won’t use your personal information unless you give us permission.

Community solar programs are smaller scale, no more than 20 acres in size, and typically sell power to those nearby, such as residential owners and commercial properties.

The idea behind them is that people can still participate in solar, a cleaner source of power, even if they can’t or don’t want to install solar panels on their roofs or property. Participants who subscribe to a share of a local solar farm receive a bill credit for the excess energy produced by their share of the project once it comes online.

So far more than 20,000 people have enrolled in community solar programs across the state, not all of which are operating yet.

Please fill out the following survey to help us gain a better understanding of who is participating in this burgeoning development:

