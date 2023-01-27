CARIBOU, Maine — After a fire destroyed an apartment building in Caribou this week, local Red Cross volunteers have seen more affected families reach out for help.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday a fire broke out at 7 Water St., displacing all residents and keeping local fire crews on scene for most of the day. Hours later, another fire broke out at a two-story residence on 273 Sweden St.

Twenty-one people, including 17 adults and four children, displaced by the Water Street apartment building fire have sought help from Aroostook’s chapter of the American Red Cross since Wednesday.

The organization has provided the families with financial assistance and resources for finding hotel rooms, food, clothing and other means of shelter, said Red Cross Regional Communications Director Jennifer Costa.

Aroostook’s Red Cross office is located inside the Caribou Office Park at 7 Hatch Drive. Families have been meeting with case workers to assess their immediate needs, which could include mental health services and connections to local housing.

So far the Red Cross has not connected with the two individuals displaced by the Sweden Street fire that also occurred Wednesday morning, Costa said.

People wishing to donate food, gift cards, blankets, clothing or other items to the families should drop them off at the Parish of the Precious Blood, 31 Thomas Avenue in Caribou. That is also where families can pick up donated items, Costa stated.

Parish of the Precious Blood is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and can be reached at 207-498-2536. People who need assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

More than 50 firefighters from Caribou, Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Washburn and North Lakes Fire & Rescue worked to fight the blazes. The fire on Water Street continued burning for hours even after the roof collapsed.

One Water Street resident jumped into the bank below while evacuating, Caribou Fire and Ambulance said in a statement. They did not confirm whether that person was the same individual transported to Cary Medical Center Wednesday.

No injuries were reported on Sweden Street, and fire officials do not know whether anyone was injured in the Water Street blaze, the department said in a Facebook post.

Both buildings were deemed total losses. The state fire marshal is investigating the causes of the fires.