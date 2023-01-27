A 33-year-old woman has been identified as the person who was found dead in a vehicle submerged in an Alton stream on Thursday.

Ashely Bloomer was reported missing on Thursday afternoon after she failed to pick up her child from school, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Bloomer had dropped off her child, and made contact with her family at approximately 11:05 a.m.

Reconstruction of the route Bloomer likely took back home allowed officers to discover her vehicle at around 8:50 p.m., which was submerged in Birch Stream off Argyle Road in Alton.

The vehicle had left the road and rolled into the stream, but officials could not find indications of the car leaving the roadway. Bloomer, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers do not believe that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.