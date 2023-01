A person was found dead on Thursday night after their car left the road and was discovered submerged in Birch Stream on the Argyle Road in Alton.

An officer responded to the crash scene at around 8:50 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle had left the roadway and landed in Birch Stream.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the crash and death are under investigation, officials said.