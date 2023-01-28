Safe Voices is hosting its first annual Grown-Up Book Fair, a community event and fundraiser aimed at bringing back the magic we experienced at the school book fairs of elementary school. With independent Maine bookstores and artisans, we’ll have all the things you remember from the old days, including books, stickers, stationery, and even a throwback Polaroid photo booth!

Event highlights:

• Books will be supplied by Quiet City Books of Lewiston and Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers of Farmington, as well as used book sales from the Auburn, Lewiston, and Turner Public Libraries.

• A dozen Maine artisans will be selling Book Fair-style products like stationery, stickers, bookmarks, art, and more.

• The Hilton will be providing complimentary popcorn and a cash bar, including a specialty cocktail called the Grown-Up Capri Sun.

• Maine authors Lynn Steger Strong (author of 2022’s “Flight”), Melody Paul (“Walking the Recovery Road”), and Lynne Schmidt (“Sexytime”) will be signing copies of their work.

Tickets are $28 and available at bit.ly/SV_Books.