An 88-year-old New Brunswick man was seriously injured early Sunday morning when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 95 in Houlton during a snowstorm, according to police.

The 2010 GMC pickup crossed both lanes near mile marker 303 before going over the guard rail, spinning 180 degrees and rolling several times down a steep embankment, Maine State Police Trooper Noah Castonguay reported Sunday evening.

Ervin Carter of Elmwood, New Brunswick, was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance Service with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Castonguay said. Carter was wearing a seatbelt.

A fuel spill from the vehicle in the proximity of the Meduxnekeag River made it necessary to summon the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, he said.

The left lane of I-95 southbound was closed for about 3 hours while Bailey’s Towing and Recovery of Houlton removed the truck from the median.