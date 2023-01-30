The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will open registration tomorrow for the 2023 BikeMaine Weekend ride, scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Bethel.

“Bethel is such an incredible town to highlight the beauty of cycling in Maine and we can’t wait to share this experience with our riders,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine Event Director Colleen Donohoe. “We are especially excited about new additions to this year’s ride, including an off-road package and a companion tour.”

The three-day bike riding and camping event will feature two different on-road routes each day — both short (30-35 miles) and long (50-55 miles) options — as well as five catered meals, well stocked rest stops, and route support that includes maps, signage, SAG vehicles, and mechanical and medical assistance.

The BikeMaine Weekend will be based out of Gould Academy, where riders will camp for three nights and enjoy community meals. Afternoon activities will highlight Bethel’s scenery and culture.

A partnership with Inland Woods + Trails will offer riders the opportunity to add an “off-road adventure package” to their registration which will include guided mountain bike and gravel rides in the afternoons.

“Inland Woods + Trails is so excited to see BikeMaine coming back to Bethel,” says Inland Woods + Trails Executive Director Gabe Perkins. “The event will not only be an excellent showcase of our great town but also a chance to show off a lot of the trails we have built up over the last five years. We look forward to leading spirited gravel and mountain bike rides throughout the weekend.”

BikeMaine was previously a weeklong event, but a truncated version was introduced in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. In 2023, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine has partnered with Summer Feet Cycling to provide a companion tour to the 3-day event- allowing a limited number of registrants to extend their ride to a full week long experience.

Riders can register for the full 3-day weekend, a 2-day ride, or a single day ride. The first 100 registrations for the 3-day weekend will be offered at a discounted rate. Visit bikemaine.org/the-bikemaine-weekend for more information. Registration opens Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.