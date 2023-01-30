SOUTH PORTLAND — Against a backdrop of volunteers at the South Portland Food Cupboard helping provide meals to local Mainers in need, representatives from Town & Country Federal Credit Union announced it will provide $10,000 in support for the Food Cupboard’s 2023 ‘Feeding Neighbors in Need’ benefit concert. The concert will take place on Saturday, May 20, at Aura in Portland and feature The Don Campbell Band.

At the announcement, Town & Country’s Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach, remarked, “Supporting our local community is who we are and what we do because we live here, too, and understand the challenges that far too many families and others are facing when it comes to having enough to eat. The work the South Portland Food Cupboard does to provide food to the South Portland community, as well as surrounding communities in Cumberland and York counties, including being a major partner of the Buxton Food Pantry, is truly remarkable. The opportunity to make a significant contribution to support its largest annual fundraiser aligns with our ‘local helping local’ philosophy. We are grateful to be part of this incredible organization and the food it provides to so many people.”

Dwayne Hopkins, executive director of the South Portland Food Cupboard, called the contribution “a great first step in helping us to reach our ambitious goal of raising $75,000 through this year’s concert. Town & Country’s commitment in supporting this event, both through a large cash contribution and additional in-kind support, comes at a time when we are seeing a dramatic increase in need for food from the community. We are on track to serve 20,000 families this year, an increase of 8,000 over last year, which represents a surge in financial costs of more than $140,000. The backing of Town & Country will, hopefully, encourage others to support our efforts to provide food to those who need it. We are very appreciative of Town & Country’s leadership in offering such a significant contribution.”

Tickets for this year’s concert will be on sale soon. For more information, visit http://www.southportlandfoodcupboard.org/concert.



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York counties. Designated as one of Maine’s ‘Best Credit Unions’ by Forbes in three out of the past five years, the credit union has $515 million in assets, and is part of the second largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.