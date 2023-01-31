After announcing it would close for good on Dec. 31, 2022, the Fiddlehead Restaurant in Bangor said Monday that it will reopen temporarily for the month of February and possibly into March as it awaits a sale to new owners.

It’s one of several businesses that have closed or changed hands downtown in the past few months.

Owners Laura Peppard and Melissa Chaiken declined to identify the new owners, and only said they would open temporarily for dinner service on Thursday. The restaurant will be open by announcement only in the coming weeks.

The Fiddlehead Restaurant is located at 84 Hammond St. in downtown Bangor. It opened in 2010, serving a blend of modern American and pan-Asian cuisine, alongside an array of creative cocktails.

Other downtown businesses that saw changes recently included Valentine Footwear and Maine Jewelry & Art, which both closed in early January. Mark and Kim Hopper, owners of Bangor Sandwich Co., sold their business to new owners in December.