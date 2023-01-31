Coyotes are a controversial animal here in Maine.

Deer hunters often target them, fearing that they are taking a toll on the herd in their area. Biologists support the presence of coyotes as a healthy part of the ecosystem, including to keep the deer population in check in places where there are too many.

Conservationists and animal rights advocates believe the animals should simply be left alone.

So, what do you think? Can Mainers live in harmony with coyotes or do you view them as a problem? We would love to hear your thoughts.