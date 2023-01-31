Foxcroft 38, John Bapst 25

At the Cross Insurance Center, Foxcroft Academy went on an 8-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, breaking a 17-17 tie to pull away from the Crusaders.

Foxcroft Acad. (6-8)

Halle Page 4-3-13, Abby Knapp 3-0-6, Sam Ossenfort 1-4-6, Allie Smith 3-0-6, Madyson Kimball 1-0-3, Addie Day 1-0-2, Destiny Weymouth 0-2-2, Olivia Hill, Jaiyde True

John Bapst (8-8)

Claire Gaetani 5-4-14, Ari Cross 2-0-4, Jayden Schoppee 0-4-4, Kaylee Horr 1-0-2, Kasey Kimball 0-1-1, Jaquie Pangburn, Jenna Perkins, Anna Smith, Sophia Ward, Jane Wu

3 Point Goals: Page 2, M. Kimball

Foxcroft 6 10 24 38

John Bapst 5 7 17 25

JV: John Bapst 23-17