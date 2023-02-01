BREWER — Northern Light Health organizations from Portland to Presque Isle will “Go Red for Women,” encouraging employees and all Mainers to wear red on Friday, Feb. 3 to help raise awareness of heart disease, particularly among women.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Each year, one in four deaths are caused by heart disease. For this reason, Northern Light Health is joining the American Heart Association and others nationally for American Heart Month throughout the month of February.

The following may be early warning signs and symptoms of a heart attack:

• Shortness of breath

• Nausea

• Unusual or extreme fatigue

• Breaking out in a cold sweat

• Chest pain or discomfort

• Lightheadedness or dizziness

• Upper body discomfort (jaw, neck, back pain)

As we do each year, Northern Light Health member organizations will work together to raise awareness and encourage heart healthy activities and behaviors to reduce the risk of heart disease in both men and women. We will integrate the national theme of “Be the Beat” with our own movement, “How’s Your Heart?”

All Northern Light Health organizations encourage Mainers to be the beat, and wear red on Feb. 3. To learn more and for additional useful resources visit northernlighthealth.org/hearthealth.

For more on Northern Light Health’s How Are You movement, visit https://northernlighthealth.org/howareyou.