HOULTON — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Rossignol to assistant vice president, system administrator. In this role, Rossignol will be responsible for ensuring that the Bank’s integrated systems operate efficiently as well as continue to provide technical assistance and training for system users.

Rossignol began his career with Katahdin Trust in 2013 as a technical support assistant. In 2016, he was named system administrator, the role he held until this most recent promotion to AVP, system administrator.

“Scott is an extremely knowledgeable employee,” said Matt Nightingale, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “He is really great at problem solving and has proven to be able to adapt quickly to the changing banking environment we operate in. I’m very pleased to announce his well-deserved promotion.”

Rossignol graduated from Northern Maine Community College in 2011 with an associates degree in computer electronics. In addition to this, Rossignol has received several industry related certifications over the years and most recently graduated from the Northern New England School of Banking in the fall of 2022. Rossignol resides in Hodgdon with his wife Jennifer and three children.



Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $983 million in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2022, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fifth year in a row, Best Place for Working Parents, and recognized the past three years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.